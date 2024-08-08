Apolinario, Ayala face off

Filipino southpaw Dave Apolinario and his Mexican rival Angel Ayala finally came face to face on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila) a couple of days before their International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight title showdown in Mexico City.

The event was held at the Sport and Chips bar in the Coyoacan area of the Mexican capital.

The official weighin — set Thursday (Friday in Manila) — is also taking place in the same area but at the Fiesta Inn Periferico Sur.

The odds are stacked heavily on Apolinario, who only arrived in Mexico last Sunday.

Aside from Mexico City’s dizzying 7,350-feet elevation, Apolinario is also dealing with jet lag.

But Mike Pelayo, who manages Apolinario, swears the fighter is doing fine and looks poised to bring home the IBF 112-lb strap despite the odds.

Apolinario is eyeing to become the country’s third reigning Filipino world champion after stablemate Melvin Jerusalem and Pedro Taduran.

Roberto Ramirez Jr. of Puerto Rico will be the third man on the ring while the judges — all from the United States — are Jesse Reyes, Jerry Martinez and Daniel Sandoval.