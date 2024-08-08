67 new cases of leptospirosis reported after ‘Carina’ onslaught — DOH

A total of 67 new cases of leptospirosis have been reported two weeks after the onslaught of Supertyphoon Carina, which caused flooding in several areas nationwide.

DOH epidemiologists, however, warned that the numbers may still rise as there may be late reports.

They further noted that the incubation period of Leptospirosis may range from two to 30 days, usually showing symptoms around one to two weeks after exposure to flood waters.

Since the start of 2024 until 27 July, the total number of recorded leptospirosis cases stands at 1,444, which is 42 percent lower compared to the 2,505 cases in the same period last year. Meanwhile, 162 deaths have also been recorded for the same time period in 2023.

“Thank you to our mass media colleagues and local government units for being strong partners in risk communication against leptospirosis,” DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa said.

“Let us continue to amplify that flood waters are dirty and must be avoided. For those who have no choice but to wade, there is a widely available antibiotic prophylaxis by prescription,” Herbosa added.

The Health chief noted that the price freeze for doxycycline stays until 23 Sept. and reminded that free capsules are available nationwide at government health centers and hospitals.

“Do not wait for symptoms to appear; consult a doctor or health center for prophylaxis within 24-48 hours after first wading through flood waters.”