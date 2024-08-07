Yulo matriarch ends family feud

Angelica Yulo smoked the peace pipe for the sake of her son in two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo.

In a news briefing, the Yulo matriarch put an end to the dragging controversy that reportedly started last year when she showed her dislike to her son’s girlfriend in Melbourne-based content creator Chloe San Jose.

She said their family feud is getting out of hand and is stealing all the attention away from her son’s historic performance in the men’s artistic gymnastics competition of the Paris Olympics.

“It has reached an alarming situation because the whole community already knows and is waiting for each other’s next words when this kind of dispute should remain private and be settled personally,” said the elder Yulo, who showed up in the emergency news briefing with her husband, Andrew, and children, Eldrew and Jorielgel.

“I’m not a perfect mother and God knows you’re not a perfect child and there isn’t a perfect family either. A mother has no desire other than the good of her child and every family member.”

Social media was buzzing with controversy about the family feud that erupted in the middle of Yulo’s title quest in the Summer Games.

But the Yulo matriarch said they have to put an end to mudslinging and resolve their problem as one family.

“I am speaking to put the issue to rest. The door is open for personal discussion without any hint of anger,” Yulo said.

“Even if it doesn’t lead to the formation of a family, may we maintain respect for each other and the dignity of the family.”

Angelica also called out those who were creating fake social media accounts that aim to discredit her.

“Please don’t degrade a person you don’t even know and I don’t know on social media. Please stop making fake accounts and stealing pictures on social media,” Yulo said.