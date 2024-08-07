Why these women are icons

Her

The icon for this theme was young billionaire Glenda dela Cruz, looking lovely in her baby pink gown. The sweetheart of the beauty industry, this entrepreneur with a Cinderella story has a diverse empire spanning beauty, food and beverage, real estate, construction and agriculture. According to Wacoal, Dela Cruz “epitomizes resilience and visionary leadership.” They honor all women who can relate to Glenda, are inspired by her story and aspire to be successful Filipina chief executive officers of their own companies.

Healing

Currently seen in GMA-7’s afternoon prime drama Attorney Lilet Mathias, character actress Glenda Garcia is the icon for this theme. Championing breast cancer awareness and fostering recovery, Wacoal introduces specialized products like the Remamma and Balancing Bra, tailored for women who have undergone mastectomy.

Garcia, a breast cancer survivor and advocate, glowed beautifully on stage as she walked the catwalk. From a breast cancer diagnosis in 2013 to emerging cancer-free within a year, her journey was a triumph of the human spirit and unwavering strength, and a testament that indeed, God and love heal. Garcia’s story of battling the Big C is a wonderful tale of healing and empowerment that needs to be told over and over again.

Armor

Wacoal’s latest Body Shaper undergarments are designed to embrace women of all shapes and bring out their chutzpah! These products also stand as unwavering armor, embodying the resilience and fortitude of the women who wear them.

Grand slam best actress Lorna Tolentino was chosen as the icon for this theme. LT, looking well put together in her salmon pink ensemble, is acknowledged as one of Philippine show business’ A-list actresses, celebrated for her emotional depth and exceptional talent. A true emblem of strength and grace, Ms. LT personified Armor the best.

Transformation

Jamie Rivera, the renowned Inspirational Diva and a prominent Filipino artist, was the icon of choice for this theme. A beacon of resilience and creativity, she continues to inspire with her divine artistry as a mother and advocate.

Other emerald attractions

Aside from the fashion show and presentation of Wacoal Icons, other noteworthy activities during the emerald celebration included the awarding of partners, dealers, suppliers, department stores, advocacy partners and employees who contributed to the brand’s milestone year.

There were also visual arts showcases, namely the Celeste Lecaroz Exhibit, which featured spontaneous realism that captured the essence of women through bright and vibrant colors celebrating the diverse facets of womanhood. Another exhibit, “Journey of Wonder Women 2” by Shape Women Org, curated by Mari Zhar Carvil, highlighted visual artworks by 10 celebrity artists, including Elizabeth Oropeza, Melissa Mendez and Nadia Montenegro.

To Wacoal Philippines, congratulations on your emerald celebration. Wishing you many more anniversaries and continued success in providing women with the comfort and care they deserve.