Vizcaya town execs contest suspension order

BAGUIO CITY — The Vice Mayor of Bagabag town of Nueva Vizcaya said they will contradict the suspension order issued by Sangguniang Panlalawigan against him and nine members of the Sangguniang Bayan (SB).

This they said after Nueva Viscaya Governor Jose V. Gambito signed the suspension order of the SP against them. Bagabag Vice Mayor Johnny M. Sevillana said that they are going to contest the said decision of SP which was issued in the last week of July 2024. The provincial body ordered them to vacate their offices for six months for dereliction of duty and grave abuse of authority.

The order rooted from the complaint of Bagabag Mayor Benigno B. Calauad against Sevillana and SB members Mario T. Afalla, Byron C. Sevillana, Ferdinand Douglas R. Inaldo, Elpidio Torio, Martillianao Dulay, Efren DC. Reyes, Leodevico G. Jallorina, Ronald B. Quaoil and Jezsa Mia C. Cadiente. The mayor is questioning them on their alleged unexplained delay and inaction on the town’s inportant legislations that led to hampered services to their constituents.

Calauad is also complaining against officials’ inaction to matters certified urgent by him, repeated return of the Annual Investment Plan leading to the undue delay for its creation and enactment and malicious and unlawful enactment of the Annual Appropriation Ordinance.