Villegas: I hope you’re still proud of me

Aira Villegas has nothing to be ashamed of despite falling short of winning the title in the women’s boxing 50-kilogram class of the Paris Olympics on Wednesday at the Roland Garros Stadium in the French capital.

The 29-year-old Villegas said she was happy with the outcome of her campaign that ended when she suffered a unanimous decision setback to Buse Naz Cakiroglu of Turkey in the semifinals.

The loss sent her out of contention and gave her a consolation bronze medal — the first medal of Team Philippines since winning a pair of gold medals courtesy of Carlos Yulo in the men’s artistic gymnastics event.

“I’m not too disappointed since I did my best there. She really studied me and I admit that she is good,” said Villegas, who had a strong run to the podium despite being a first-time Olympian.

“To the Filipinos who stayed up late to watch me I’m sorry. I still got a medal so I hope you’re still proud of me.”

Villegas emergence was a pleasant surprise to the vaunted Filipino boxing team that is still searching for its first ever Olympic gold medal.

After all, Tokyo Olympics heroes Eumir Marcial and Carlo Paalam made early exits while the presence of greenhorn Hergie Bacyadan was hardly felt.

Now, only Nesthy Petecio is in contention as she is battling Julia Szeremeta of Poland in the semifinal of the women’s 57-kilogram class at press time.