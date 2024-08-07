Technology crucial for Phl economic growth — Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday that technology and innovation have played a critical role in driving the Philippines' growth and creating job opportunities.

The Chief Executive made the remarks in a speech delivered by Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Ivan John Uy during the opening of the World of Consumer Electronics Expo (WOCEE) and the World of Safety and Security Expo.

In the speech, Marcos said the country's highly capable and well-trained workforce differentiates the Philippines from other progressive regions.

Marcos highlighted the significant annual graduation of approximately 170,000 students in engineering, IT, and sciences.

He noted that this steady supply of professionals will ensure continuous innovation and productivity within these industries.

Marcos also assured the attendees of the government's ongoing support in enhancing the talent pool by providing access to learning and advancement opportunities.

"There is no doubt that your efforts have led to the growth of our technology and innovation industries while also generating employment opportunities for our citizens," Marcos said.

Moreover, Marcos highlighted the Board of Investments' efforts in delivering a development package for electronic companies entering or expanding their presence in the Philippines.

This initiative aims to attract more investment into the country's burgeoning tech sector.

The President also emphasized the administration's commitment to leveraging technology and innovation to boost workforce productivity, improve quality of life, and uphold national safety and security.

"As we chart the course towards a Bagong Pilipinas, I enjoin everyone to seize this opportunity to deepen your partnerships, engage in constructive discussions, and share your unique insights and perspectives," Marcos said.

"With our harmonized efforts, I believe that we can create a Bagong Pilipinas where digital transformation is secured, the aspirations of our people are reinforced, and our position in the global technological landscape is solidified," Marcos added.