Sulu next hot destination — Frasco: Mindanao a tourism powerhouse

The Department of Tourism is set to revitalize Sulu’s image despite its past reputation as one of the world’s most dangerous tourist destinations.

Located in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), Sulu has long been the subject of travel advisories due to terrorist activities by groups like the Abu Sayyaf and Jemaah Islamiyah.

Tourism Secretary Maria Christina Garcia Frasco, however, asserts that the situation has dramatically improved. She highlights Sulu’s diverse tourist attractions, rich culture and tradition, and the warmth of its people, all of which promise an unforgettable experience for both domestic and international visitors.

“Sulu was an exhilarating, enlightening, and exciting experience because they had harbored the notion of inaccessibility and danger all this time. And that has been formed in the minds of many,” said Frasco during a round-table discussion with DAILY TRIBUNE editors on Wednesday.

“Sulu has kilometric white sand coastlines and a strong sense of culture and heritage. They are very proud of their Islamic influences and that makes you proud to be a Filipino. You are given a view of our pre-colonial history which is very well-preserved in their everyday life — from what they wear to their songs, down to their tombstones, which is amazing,” she stressed.

Frasco said security has improved in Sulu, as confirmed by the Department of National Defense and the Philippine National Police.

The Tourism chief noted that aside from its long coastlines and crystal-clear waters, Sulu has perfect dive sites that foreign divers would love.