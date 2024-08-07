Sting ops net 4 druggies

The Manila Police District (MPD) reported on Wednesday that its operatives arrested four people during a drug bust in Tondo.

Police identified the suspects as Julie Ann Sabornido, Alejandro Aquino, Jeffrey David and Ricardo Unabia, were nabbed about 1:20 a.m. on Moriones Street corner Sto. Niño Street in Tondo.

Officers seized five plastic sachets containing about seven grams of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu, with an estimated street value of P47,600.

Police said they had been surveilling the suspects after receiving reports of illegal drug activity in the area. An undercover officer bought drugs from the group, leading to the arrests.

The four suspects were in police custody and will be charged with violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.