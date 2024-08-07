Schools reminded of ‘no collection policy‘

The Department of Education (DepEd) has reminded all public and private elementary and secondary schools nationwide to adhere to “no collection policy.”

Based on the DepEd Memorandum 41, s. 2024, or the Reiteration of the “No Collection Policy” in schools, Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara reminded field and school officials that the sale of tickets and/or the collection of contributions in any form from school children, students and teachers of public and private schools, colleges and universities is prohibited.

The prohibition covers any person for any project or purpose, whether voluntary or otherwise.

However, the said policy shall not cover membership fees to the Red Cross, the Girl Scouts of the Philippines and the Boy Scouts of the Philippines.

Contributions of parents and other donors and stakeholders for the support of barrio high schools are likewise not covered by the prohibition.

In line with Republic Act 4206, as amended, those who will not adhere to the prohibition will be penalized with a fine or imprisonment for not more than a month or both, in the discretion of the court.

The Department has also advised its personnel to refrain from unwarranted solicitations and collection of contributions as stated in DepEd Order 49, s. 2022, also known as Amendments to DO 47, s. 2022, or the Promotion of Professionalism in the Implementation and Delivery of Basic Education and Programs and Services.