Same stock, great leaders (4)

Today, 8 August, is again a happy day for our family, because we have no problems. And, above all, my honest debt is smaller than my monthly income.

That Manifesto of Support issued by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia assuring President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. of Cebu’s full support for “Extraordinary Unity” with him is a huge manifestation of many good things. Above all, it was a clear appreciation of Bongbong’s sterling quality of kindness. Kindness was everywhere in his 3rd SoNA. In that speech, Bongbong was simple, humble, and kind, to every Filipino, whom he wanted to feed and nourish because he loved them.

Let us remember that the first 20 years of Bongbong’s public service was with the farmers and fisherfolk of Ilocos Norte.

A lot of similar manifestos of support for PBBM could follow from many others because of his kindness. There is no substitute for human kindness in winning friends.

Pasay City is a global metropolis of many wonders.

If New York City has its Manhattan, Pasay City shall have its version of this stupendous creation of man on Manila Bay.

The tremendous growth being experienced by Pasay City today can be attributed to the visionary and bold moves of then OIC Mayor Eduardo “Duay” Calixto in 1987 when the city government acquired for P2 billion the 52-hectare reclaimed land.

It was the single biggest achievement of Calixto, who envisioned converting the reclaimed area into one of the finest and largest commercial centers in Metro Manila.

Today, one can just marvel at the great transformation of the reclaimed area, now well-known as the home of the SM Mall of Asia.

The great success of Mayor Duay’s acquisition in 1987 was followed by new ventures by his intrepid children.

Following Mayor Duay’s success is Harbor City, a groundbreaking development project involving the reclamation of 252 hectares of offshore area on Manila Bay for a cosmopolitan and iconic waterfront city, “The Manhattan of Manila Bay.”

The horizontal development — roads, bridges, power, water, drainage, sewerage, communications, and other facilities — is targeted for completion in 2038.

The Pasay City reclamation project can produce some 2,650,000 square meters of buildable and developable space. This could translate to 1,850,000 square meters of gross building floor, based on the 70-percent buildable vis-a-vis to 30-percent open space public area ratio.

This new space could be allocated to tourism, office, residential, commercial, and other non-industrial mixed uses in a master planned community, including an integrated port facility complex for visiting cruise ships.

The prophetic vision of Mayor Duay has turned into reality. From the CCP and Mall of Asia complexes in 2015 alone, the Pasay City government earned P3.2 billion in real property taxes and business and work permits.

With the proposed project, the city could double, even triple, its earnings, which should translate to more and better services for the people of Pasay.

The iconic Manhattan of Pasay City along Manila Bay, world-class and impressive, well-planned and eco-friendly, is set to affirm the city’s reputation as the first “Eco-City” in the Philippines.

The project has reclaimed more than 117 hectares of submerged lands above water, a testament to the technical capabilities and synergy of the Pasay Harbor City Corporation and its EPC contractor, Netherlands-based Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V., one of the world’s top dredging companies.

The solid and visible proof of the certainty that the project will be completed is the stunning success of the Mall of Asia.

On Tuesday, 13 August, we will continue on the blessed sites of our city, and unto Las Piñas whose mayor was cited as one of the best in the NCR, and the Philippines’ stunning success in the Paris Olympics 2024.

(To be continued)