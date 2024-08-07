Ruining a historic moment

Family issues between his mother and girlfriend are starting to ruin the historic two-gold haul of Carlos Yulo in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Considering the timing and how netizens have joined the fray, is this a case of crab mentality rearing its ugly head once again?

The term “crab mentality” is a metaphor derived from the behavior of crabs in a bucket. When one crab tries to escape, others pull it back down, ensuring the group’s collective demise. This behavior is often used to describe a mindset where individuals, instead of helping others succeed, try to pull them down out of envy, spite, or competitiveness.

In the context of the Filipino gymnast who recently made history by winning two gold medals at the quadrennial event, the familial discord between his mother and girlfriend raises the question of whether this could be another manifestation of crab mentality. Social media have been abuzz with posts supposedly from the gymnast’s mother and girlfriend, other have insinuated of money matters dividing the once solid Yulo family.

Carlos Yulo’s achievement in the City of Light, it must be emphasized, is nothing short of extraordinary.

Winning two gold medals, he has brought immense pride to the Philippines, a nation that often looks to sports as a source of national pride and unity. However, the emerging family issues threaten to overshadow his historic achievement, diverting attention from his hard-earned success to personal conflicts.

To understand if this situation can be attributed to crab mentality, we need to delve deeper into the nature of the conflict. Family dynamics are complex and often driven by deep-seated emotions and histories that can’t be easily classified.

The friction between Yulo’s mother, on one hand, and Caloy and his girlfriend, on the other, may have stemmed from various factors such as jealousy, possessiveness, cultural expectations, or a clash of personalities. While these issues are not unique to Filipinos, the context in which they unfold can bring out particular cultural traits.

Crab mentality, in the Filipino context, is often seen as a result of historical and socio-economic factors. The Philippines has a long history of colonization, economic hardship, and social stratification, which has fostered a competitive rather than cooperative mindset among many Filipinos. The idea that “if I can’t have it, neither can you” has been perpetuated in various forms, affecting personal and professional relationships.

In Yulo’s case, his success on the international stage should ideally be a moment of collective celebration and national pride. Instead, the public spectacle of his personal life hints at an undercurrent of crab mentality. When someone achieves something extraordinary, it can sometimes bring out the worst in others, leading them to act in ways that undermine that person’s success.

However, it is essential to distinguish between personal grievances and crab mentality. The issues between Yulo’s mother and girlfriend might be personal and not necessarily indicative of a broader cultural phenomenon. They might be rooted in legitimate concerns or misunderstandings that, unfortunately, have become public due to Yulo’s prominence.

If we consider the timing of these issues, it indeed seems suspiciously coincidental. Yulo’s triumph should be a period of unalloyed joy, yet it is being marred by family discord. The focus, sadly, has shifted from celebrating Yulo’s success to highlighting problems that pull him back down into a state of turmoil.

Crab mentality is not an inherent trait of Filipinos but a mindset that can be changed with awareness, education, and collective effort. Promoting a culture of mutual support and pride in others’ achievements can help mitigate the tendency to drag others down.

While the issues between Carlos Yulo’s mother and girlfriend are unfortunate and mistimed, attributing them solely to crab mentality might be an oversimplification. These are personal issues that, due to the high-profile nature of Yulo’s achievements, have come into the public eye.

As a nation, celebrating Yulo’s success and fostering a supportive environment for all achievers can help combat the negative effects of crab mentality, ensuring that moments of national pride are not overshadowed by personal disputes.

