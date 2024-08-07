Rough start for Pinay golfers

The Philippines’ Bianca Pagdanganan hacked out an even par 72 on Wednesday to power the country’s campaign in the women's gift at the Paris Olympics.

The opening round started rough for the 26-year-old Pagdanganan who teed off with a booming drive only to par the water-guarded hole No. 1. She then bogeyed holes 4, 5, and 7. However, the LPGA campaigner, known for her power, didn’t fold up and instead recorded birdies on the 12th, 15th, and 18th.

By the time she reached the clubhouse, Pagdanganan was tied for 12th, six strokes off the leader.