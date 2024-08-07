Rough start for Pinay golfers

The Philippines’ Bianca Pagdanganan hacked out an even par 72 on Wednesday to power the country’s campaign in the women's gift at the Paris Olympics.
The opening round started rough for the 26-year-old Pagdanganan who teed off with a booming drive only to par the water-guarded hole No. 1. She then bogeyed holes 4, 5, and 7. However, the LPGA campaigner, known for her power, didn’t fold up and instead recorded birdies on the 12th, 15th, and 18th.
By the time she reached the clubhouse, Pagdanganan was tied for 12th, six strokes off the leader.
Ardina finished with a four-over-par 76 in her Olympic debut.
She opened with a big drive on the first tee but stumbled right after that, bogeying holes 2, 5, 13, and 18. The 30-year-old Ardina also double-bogeyed the par-4 15th. She managed birdies on the 14th and 16th, placing her tied for 42nd as a third of the 60-woman field was completing their rounds.
Hometown bet Celine Boutier held a two-shot lead and six-under after 15 holes at the Le Golf National. Lilia Vu of the United States was two shots away also after 15, sharing second place with Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa who still had four holes to go.