Plastic recycler refutes POGO involvement claims

A recycling company based in Mexico, Pampanga has opened its doors to legislators to clarify its alleged involvement with the recently outlawed Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO), which was rebranded as Internet Gaming Licensees (IGL).

Infinity Eight Trading and Marketing Corp. legal counsel, Atty. Stephen Jaromay, recently accompanied a delegation of lawmakers to their headquarters.

“We are fully supportive of the efforts of Congress to shut down POGOs and to combat illegal drugs. We, likewise, welcome the opportunity to clarify any misconceptions or misunderstandings about the nature of Infinity Eight’s operations,” Jaromay said in a press statement on Wednesday.

Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzalez Jr., Deputy Speaker Janette Garin, Transportation Committee Chair Romeo Acop, Dangerous Drugs Committee Chair Robert Ace Barbers, Public Order and Safety Chair Dan Fernandez, Games and Amusements Chair Antonio Ferrer, Accounts Chair Joseph Stephen Paduano, and Surigao Del Sur 2nd District Rep. Johnny Pimentel were present during the site visit.

According to Jaromay, the original facilities of Infinity Eight were located in Plastic City in Valenzuela.

However, it was moved to Pampanga due to the “threats posed by chronic flooding in Valenzuela.”

“This facility houses all the major components of their operations, such as junk reception and processing, recycling facilities, and company headquarters,” he said.

Established in Valenzuela City three decades ago, the company can recycle more than 3,000 tons of PET bottles and more than 1,000 tons of Polyethylene and Polypropylene plastic pellets monthly.

To recall, legislators had earlier visited and inspected the Zun Yuan POGO facilities in Bamban, Tarlac, and the Lucky South 99 site in Porac, Pampanga.

They later inspected the Empire 999 Realty Corp. warehouse in Mexico, Pampanga, where P3.6 billion worth of shabu was seized by law enforcement authorities.