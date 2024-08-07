Phl conducts exercises with U.S., Canada, Australia

The Philippines began two days of joint sea and air exercises with the United States, Canada, and Australia on Wednesday.

The maneuvers, conducted within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), is aimed at demonstrating “our collective commitment to strengthening regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” according to a joint statement by top military officials of the four nations.

The exercises come amid heightened tensions as China continues to assert its territorial claims over the South China Sea and ramps up its rhetoric towards Taiwan, raising concerns of a potential conflict involving the United States.

China disputes an international tribunal ruling that deemed its claims in the South China Sea as baseless.

Last week, Manila also conducted separate naval drills in the region, first with the United States and then with Japan two days later.

The joint statement was issued by Australian Chief of Defence Force Admiral David Johnston, Canadian Chief of Defence Staff General M.A. Jennie Carignan, Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr., and US Indo-Pacific Command Chief Admiral Samuel Paparo.

The four military chiefs emphasized that the maritime cooperative activity (MCA) adhered strictly to international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, ensuring the lawful use of the sea and international airspace while respecting maritime rights.

