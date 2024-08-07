PBBM INAUGURATES FLOOD MITIGATION PROJECT IN PAMPANGA

LOOK: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. inaugurates the Integrated Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Adaptation (IDRR-CCA) Measure in Pampanga Bay Stage 1 in Masantol, Pampanga on 7 August 2024. This project is designed to improve flood resilience for the towns of Macabebe, Masantol, Minalin, and Sto. Tomas. The project, funded by a P7.57 billion Official Development Assistance (ODA) from South Korea, includes extensive river network improvements and new infrastructure such as bridges and sluice gates. | via YUMMIE DINGDING / PPA POOL YUMMIE DINGDING

YUMMIE DINGDING









YUMMIE DINGDING







