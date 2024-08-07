PBBM admin focused on improving lives, not surveys

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday that his administration’s focus remains on improving the lives of Filipinos rather than merely pursuing favorable survey results.

The Chief Executive made the remarks in a media interview in Pampanga after the latest survey results showed that nearly four out of 10 Filipinos expressed their support to Marcos and his administration.

The Chief Executive acknowledged the positive development but highlighted that the administration’s decisions are driven by the goal of enhancing the quality of life in the Philippines.

“It’s always good news when there is more support for you. We don’t... Well, I’m sure the analysts will explain what this really means. It’s nice to know that people are beginning to understand what we are trying to do,” Marcos said.

“We don’t make decisions just for a good survey. We make decisions to improve the lives of the Filipinos. So, we will continue with our efforts and do what we need to do,” Marcos added.

The 2nd Quarter Tugon ng Masa Survey, conducted between 26 June and 1 July, revealed that the proportion of adult Filipinos who consider themselves pro-Marcos has increased to 36 percent, up from 31 percent in the previous quarter.

According to the survey, support for Marcos and his administration was highest in the National Capital Region (NCR) at 43 percent and lowest in Mindanao at 25 percent.

Regions where support for Marcos exceeded 50 percent include the Cordillera Administrative Region (83 percent), Ilocos Region (60 percent), Cagayan Valley (79 percent), MIMAROPA (69 percent), and Eastern Visayas (75 percent).

The survey, which involved 1,200 respondents and was conducted through face-to-face interviews, has a ±3 percent margin of error with a 95 percent confidence level.