Passengers risk lives on National Highway in Badoc, Ilocos Norte

Badoc, Ilocos Norte – Concern is growing among local residents and authorities after a series of photographs taken by the Daily Tribune on Wednesday, 7 August, showing a dangerously overloaded tricycle traversing the National Highway in Badoc, Ilocos Norte. The images depict several young passengers precariously hanging off the side of the vehicle, highlighting severe safety risks.
The tricycle, a common mode of transport in the Philippines, is seen with three individuals clinging to its sides, with one sitting on the rear while the vehicle navigates through both urban and rural sections of the highway. This practice poses significant hazards, including the risk of passengers falling off due to sudden movements or bumps in the road, and the absence of proper safety restraints which could prove fatal in the event of an accident.
Accidents involving overloaded tricycles are not uncommon in the Philippines. In 2019, a similar incident in Cebu resulted in multiple injuries when an overloaded tricycle collided with a truck. In another case in 2021, an overloaded tricycle in Pampanga overturned, causing serious injuries to its passengers.
According to Philippine traffic laws, specifically Republic Act No. 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, overloading of passenger vehicles, including tricycles, is prohibited. Violators can face fines, vehicle impoundment, and suspension of the driver’s license. The law is designed to ensure road safety and prevent accidents caused by overloading.
Local authorities, particularly the Philippine National Police, have emphasized the importance of adhering to these regulations to avoid such dangerous situations. They urge residents to report any instances of overloading to prevent potential tragedies on the road.