Passengers risk lives on National Highway in Badoc, Ilocos Norte

Badoc, Ilocos Norte – Concern is growing among local residents and authorities after a series of photographs taken by the Daily Tribune on Wednesday, 7 August, showing a dangerously overloaded tricycle traversing the National Highway in Badoc, Ilocos Norte. The images depict several young passengers precariously hanging off the side of the vehicle, highlighting severe safety risks.

The tricycle, a common mode of transport in the Philippines, is seen with three individuals clinging to its sides, with one sitting on the rear while the vehicle navigates through both urban and rural sections of the highway. This practice poses significant hazards, including the risk of passengers falling off due to sudden movements or bumps in the road, and the absence of proper safety restraints which could prove fatal in the event of an accident.