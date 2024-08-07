P500K weed seized

Authorities reported that a police checkpoint in Barangay Cembo yielded about half a million pesos worth of dried marijuana leaves early Wednesday.

Initial reports disclosed that the suspect — identified as alias Carlito — was flagged at a checkpoint at about 3 a.m. on JP Rizal Extension but ignored the checkpoint three times before crashing into a sign.

Officers who searched the man found about 3.5 kilograms of dried marijuana leaves with an estimated street value of P563,600.

Carlito will face charges of resisting arrest and violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The seized marijuana was brought to a police crime laboratory for analysis.