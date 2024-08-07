ONE LAST PUSH: Filipinos’ quest for 3rd Olympic gold heats up

With a pair of gold medals already safely stored safely in its vault, Team Philippines will go all out for one last push to cap its historic campaign with another mint entering the final stretch of its participation in the Paris Olympics.

Big guns like boxers Eumir Marcial and Carlo Paalam as well as pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena were already gone, but the Filipinos still stand a chance to win a record third gold medal with Nesthy Petecio, Vanessa Sarno, Elreen Ando, Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina still on board.

Petecio, the silver medalist in the previous Summer Games in Tokyo three years ago, is battling Julia Szeremeta of Poland in the semifinal of the women’s 57-kilogram class at press time.

Although the 20-year-old Szeremeta is taller and longer, her experience is not as extensive as the 32-year-old Petecio, who already has a world championship title and two Southeast Asian Games crowns under her belt.

Should Petecio lose, she will hand the nation its second bronze medal, a feat that came at the heels of Aira Villegas’ semifinal lost to Buse Naz Cakiroglu of Turkey in the semifinals of the women’s 50-kg class early Wednesday at the Roland Garros Stadium.

But should she emerge victorious, Petecio will gain a chance to win the country’s third Olympic gold medal — the first ever for the Filipino boxers — as she battles either Esra Yildiz Kahraman of Turkey or Lin Yu-Ting of Chinese Taipei in the final on Sunday.

Although Yildiz Kahraman is dangerous for being a competitor in the previous Olympics, Lin poses a more serious challenge as her skills, power and grace put her at the center of the controversial gender row between the International Olympic Committee and the International Boxing Association.

In fact, all of her victories in the earlier rounds were done in impressive fashions, striking fear into the hearts of her future opponents.

The national lifters also stand a good chance of landing a medal.

Making her second straight participation in the Summer Games, Ando is expected to deliver despite being stacked against an elite field in the women’s 59-kilogram class.

Tipped to challenge her in her 9 p.m. (Manila time) game at the South Paris Arena 6 is reigning Olympic champion Hsing-Chun Kuo of Chinese Taipei, Asian champion Luo Shifang of China and former world champion Yenny Alvarez of Colombia.

Hopes are also high on Sarno, who will compete in the women’s 71-kg on Saturday at 1 a.m. (Manila time).

Sarno, a first-time Olympian but a record-holder in the Southeast Asian Games, is expected to hold her ground against a competitive field that has Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Wen-Huei Chen of Chinese Taipei, world champion Neama Said of Egypt, and American powerhouse Olivia Reeves.

Samahang Weightlifter ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella refused to make any prediction but assured that the national lifters are ready as they seek to step out of the giant shadow of Hidilyn Diaz — the first Filipino to win an Olympic gold medal.

“I don’t want to predict. I’m just leaving it up to the Lord,” said Puentevella, adding that his young core that also includes John Ceniza is capable of winning in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Of course, Pagdanganan and Ardina are also being banked on to make that one last push.

Pagdanganan, a Ladies Professional Golf Association campaigner, is making a return after finishing 43rd in the Tokyo Olympics.

She teed up on Wednesday afternoon at the par-71 Le Golf National with Azhara Munoz of Spain and Morgane Metraux of Switzerland.

The first round, however, is still being played at press time.