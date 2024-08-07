Nueva Viscaya officials to contest suspension order

BAGUIO CITY— The Vice Mayor of Bagabag, Nueva Vizcaya, Johnny M. Sevillana, announced that he and the nine members of the Sangguniang Bayan that were suspended for six months plan to contest the order issued by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan and signed by the province's governor, Jose V. Gambito.

Gambito signed this latest order in July 2024, directing the ten officials to vacate their offices for six months for dereliction of duty and grave abuse of authority.

The suspension stems from a complaint by Bagabag Mayor Benigno B. Calauad against Sevillana and SB members Mario T. Afalla, Byron C. Sevillana, Ferdinand Douglas R. Inaldo, Elpidio Torio, Martilliano Dulay, Efren D.C. Reyes, Leodevico G. Jallorina, Ronald B. Quaoil, and Jezsa Mia C. Cadiente. Mayor Calauad accused them of unexplained delays and inaction on important legislation, which hampered services to their constituents.

Calauad also cited their inaction on matters he certified as urgent, the repeated return of the Annual Investment Plan (AIP), and the malicious and unlawful enactment of the Annual Appropriation Ordinance for 2023. He claimed this resulted in undue delays, illegal insertion of new appropriation items not included in the executive budget, and unlawful budget increases.

On 25 June, 2024, Governor Gambito issued an initial suspension order against the Bagabag officials, which Sevillana and the nine town councilors defied by continuing to perform their official functions.