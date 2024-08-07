No extension of voter registration deadline — Comelec

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Wednesday that it will not extend its voter registration deadline set on 30 September.

This, as Comelec Chairperson George Garcia appealed to the 5.2-million deactivated voters to apply for reactivation as the poll body is still five million short of its 70 million registered voters target for 2025 polls.

“Sana nga yung 5.2 million magpa-reactivate ng kanilang registration. Sana makahabol hanggang September 30. Wala po tayong extension (I hope the 5.2 million will reactivate their registration. Hope to catch up until Sept. 30. We don't have an extension),” Garcia told reporters.

“Sa kasalukuyan ang botante natin ay 65.9 milion. Medyo short pa sa ating projection na 70 million (Currently our voters are 65.9 million. Still a little short of our projection of 70 million),” Garcia added.

Based on Comelec’s latest data, a total of 5,269,292 voters have been deactivated.

The poll body deactivated voters who failed to vote in two successive elections, were excluded based on court orders, or failed to be validated, among other reasons.