New voters breach 5-M mark

The number of new voters has breached the five-million mark, based on the Commission on Elections (Comelec) latest data.

According to the poll body’s 3 August data, a total of 5,011,815 new voters have registered for the 2025 polls.

Female voters continue to outnumber male voters at 2,590,813 and 2,421,002, respectively.

Calabarzon still has the highest number of new registrants with 833,812.

The region is followed by the National Capital Region with 669,372 and Central Luzon with 575,841.

Cordillera Administrative Region has the least number of new registrants with only 67,738.

Meanwhile, 7,620 individuals have registered in Comelec’s main office.

As of 3 August, there are currently 65,943,899 eligible voters for the 2025 elections.

Eligible Filipinos have until 30 September to register to vote.

Registration can be done at Comelec offices, satellite sites, or malls hosting the Registered Anywhere Program (RAP).

The RAP aims to speed up the registration process, with around 170 malls participating. Registration in RAP sites will be open until 31 August.

Eligible voters must be 18 years old by 12 May 2025, residents of the Philippines for at least one year, and residents of the area where they plan to vote for at least six months before the election.

Applicants must complete the application form, which can be obtained at no cost from Comelec offices or downloaded from the Comelec website for printing on long bond paper (8 in. x 13 in.).

Alongside the application form, applicants must submit valid IDs with their signatures. Registrants must also furnish valid IDs that include their signature.