NBI implements leadership revamp

Barely a month after taking the helm of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) director Jaime Santiago has implemented a major reorganization of the agency, naming new department heads.

Atty. Angelito Magno, the former head of the bureau’s Information and Communications Technology Service (ICTS), has been appointed deputy director for investigative services. Magno, who rose through the ranks from a line agent, will now oversee high-profile cases, including the search for Bamban Mayor Alice Guo.

Meantime, assistant director Noel Bocaling — previously the head of the Legal Service — has been named the new head of the Comptroller Service while Santiago’s chief of staff, Joel Tovera, will serve as officer in charge of the Assistant Director’s Office for Legal Service.

In a leadership shuffle, Antonio Pagatpat and Jose Justo Yap swapped positions. Pagatpat is now deputy director for operations, while Yap took over as deputy director for administration.

Assistant director Jose Doloiras, former head of the Forensic and Scientific Research Division, is now the ICTS chief.

Regional director Janet Francisco has been named officer in charge of the Office of the Assistant Director for Human Resource and Management Service.