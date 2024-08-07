Metro fire incidents on the rise, says BFP

The Bureau of Fire Protection-National Capital Region (BFP-NCR) on Wednesday revealed that fire incidents in Metro Manila surged by more than 13 percent in the first seven months of 2024 compared to the same period last year.

According to BFP Chief Superintendent Nahum Tarroza, the number of fires jumped from 2,171 in 2023 to 2,457 this year and of the total, 1,127 were structural fires, 1,219 were non-structural, and 111 involved vehicles.

The blazes claimed the lives of 35 people, including 34 civilians and one firefighter. Injuries reached 330, with 296 civilians and 34 firefighters affected.

Tarroza said the BFP-NCR, with 3,573 personnel, is understaffed to serve the region’s 14 million residents. The ideal firefighter-to-population ratio is 1:2,000.