Marcos to seek Yulo's advice on improving sports sector

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday that he plans to discuss with Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo potential measures to increase the country's medal haul and improve the country's sports sector.

In a media interview in Pampanga, Marcos explained that the government is keen on providing further support to enhance the country’s Olympic medal count.

“He deserves everything that anybody is willing to give him,” Marcos said of Yulo, who recently clinched two gold medals at the Paris Olympics.

“But I think that’s a more significant effort, and that’s why I will ask Caloy Yulo what he thinks the government can still do to increase the number of our medalists,” Marcos added.

The President noted that Yulo’s expertise and experience as a world-renowned gymnast could be invaluable in identifying areas where the government can improve its support for athletes.

“He has been through all of that. He went to the Tokyo Olympics. He has now won his two gold medals in the Paris Olympics, so whatever else we can do,” Marcos added.

When asked about the possible amount of the additional reward, the President clarified that the focus is on identifying ways to boost the country’s overall athletic performance rather than solely on monetary incentives.

“I think he probably doesn’t need money,” Marcos said. “But for me, my interest is in increasing the number of medalists like him. What needs to be done? Do we need to change the organization? Do we need to... how do we... If it needs to be funded.”

However, Marcos said the Office of the President has pledged to give Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo an additional reward on top of the existing P20 million cash prize, expressing admiration for the gymnast’s exceptional achievements.

Yulo secured the Philippines’ second Olympic gold medal after weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz's win at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

However, the 24-year-old gymnast didn't stop at just one gold medal this year; he won two by excelling in both the men’s floor exercise and vault finals.

With his double gold achievement, Yulo is set to receive cash rewards, as well as a house and lot from the government and various private organizations.