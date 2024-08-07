Marcos rejects senators' call to suspend implementation of PUV modernization

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday thumbed down the senators' recommendation to suspend the implementation of the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) modernization program.

In a media interview in Pampanga, Marcos said suspending the implementation would be unfair for a small percentage of stakeholders to hinder the progress and implementation of the program.

Marcos pointed out that a substantial portion of the sector has already adapted to the changes.

"Well, I disagree with (the senators) because sinasabi nila minadali (they said it was rushed). This has been postponed seven times. The modernization has been postponed for seven times," Marcos said when asked about his stance on the senators' recommendation.

"Those that have been objecting or been crying out and asking for suspension are in the minority. Eighty percent have already consolidated," Marcos added.

The PUV modernization program, which aims to replace old jeepneys and buses with safer and more environmentally friendly vehicles, has faced significant resistance from some transport groups and stakeholders.

Twenty-two out of the 23 senators have signed a proposed Senate Resolution 1096, calling on the government to temporarily halt the implementation of the PUVMP, now renamed the Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP).

In the resolution, the senators expressed concerns about the high number of unconsolidated PUV units, the phaseout of the iconic jeepney design in favor of so-called modern jeepneys, the low percentage of approved routes, among other issues.

However, Marcos reiterated his commitment to pushing forward with the PUV modernization program, highlighting the need to heed the majority's voice.

"So, how does that work? The twenty percent will decide the fate of the 100 percent? We listen to the majority and what the majority is saying is we should push through with it," Marcos said.