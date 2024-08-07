Marcos rejects Senate’s call: No pause in PUV modernization

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday thumbed down the recommendation of senators to suspend the Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP).

In a media interview in Pampanga, Marcos said suspending the program would be unfair to the large percentage of stakeholders who had formed cooperatives, invested in new vehicles, and have adapted to the changes.

“Well, I disagree with (the senators) because sinasabi nila minadali (they said it was rushed). This has been postponed seven times. The modernization has been postponed seven times,” the President said.

“Those that have been objecting or been crying out and asking for a suspension are in the minority. Eighty percent have already consolidated,” he noted.

The PTMP, formerly known as the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), is aimed at replacing old jeepneys with new, safer and more environmentally friendly multi-passenger vehicles. It, however, has faced resistance from some transport groups and stakeholders.

Twenty-two of the 23 senators have signed Senate Resolution 1096 calling on the government to temporarily halt the implementation of the PTMP.

In the resolution, the senators expressed concerns about the high number of unconsolidated PUV units, the phaseout of the iconic jeepney design in favor of a more modern look, and the low percentage of approved routes, among other issues.

The President, however, reiterated his commitment to push forward with the PUV modernization, highlighting the need to heed the voice of the majority.

“So, how does that work? The 20 percent will decide the fate of the 100 percent? We listen to the majority and what the majority is saying is we should push through with it,” he said.

Cebu cooperatives back PTMP

Meanwhile, 22 Cebu transportation cooperatives have urged the President to implement the modernization program.

In a letter, the Federation of Cebu Transport Cooperatives (FCTC) expressed the hope the President would reject the Senate resolution and continue with the PTMP.

FCTC chairperson Ellen Maghanoy defended the program, warning that suspending it would harm local manufacturers, lead to job losses, and disrupt the livelihood of jeepney operators who have invested in new vehicles.

Maghanoy pointed out that halting the PTMP would delay the transition to cleaner vehicles, exacerbating environmental issues and impeding the growth of the public transport sector.

The 22 senators who sponsored the resolution have for a temporary suspension to address concerns about the program’s rushed implementation and to review its impact on drivers and operators.