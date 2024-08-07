Malixi sashays into U.S. Women’s R64

Filipino golf hotshot Rianne Malixi barged into the round 64 of the US Women’s Amateur Championships despite three-over-par 74 second round performance Tuesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The 17-year-old Malixi, stormed to the lead on opening-day 67, will make it to the knockout, match-play phase against a still undetermined opponent.

Teeing from the back, Malixi, who just captured the US Girls Juniors title, carded two birdies against three bogeys and a double at Southern Hills Country Club.

Joining her in the next round is American Asterisk Talley whom she bested for the US Girls Juniors crown.

Malixi will start her campaign 12:50 p.m. (around 1:15 a.m. Thursday in Manila). She will face one of the 20 players who finished the stroke play at 9-over-par.

Twenty players who finished stroke play at 9-over par will play off at 7:15 a.m. local time for the final 10 spots in the match play bracket.

The playoff will begin on hole No. 10, and go on to holes 11 and 12, repeating as necessary.

This will mark the largest playoff in US Women’s Amateur history, surpassing the previous record of 16 competitors (vying for 10 spots), which was set in 2015 at Portland (Ore.) Golf Club.