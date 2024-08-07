Lakehall at Nena’s sanctuary: Making memories in beautiful spaces

When life sends you special moments, finding the perfect space makes them even more memorable. Beyond the ambiance, it provides the cozy feeling of being home, surrounded by family and friends. LakeHall at Nena’s Sanctuary delivers on the promise of nothing less than a magical experience.
Located in Sta. Elena Golf and Country Estate in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, Nena’s Sanctuary is just a short 45-minute drive from Makati. At its center is LakeHall, offering a 360-degree view of picturesque lakeside scenes and lush gardens, setting the stage for celebrating life’s milestone events. Its modern amenities are designed to blend seamlessly with its natural surroundings. Imagine a golden sunset setting across the horizon as guests start arriving. Simply stunning.
In celebration of LakeHall’s first anniversary, special guests, clients and members of the press were treated to an elegant Sunday lunch, complete with mimosas, small bites and sweet cakes. The chefs, led by chef Erika Ordoveza, pulled out all the stops to prepare a scrumptious feast. Refreshing glasses of Tanglad iced tea, kiwi juice and lemonade were the perfect complements to Truffle Dumplings and Squid Ink Arancini. The afternoon’s spread also included traditional favorites like rustic Osso Bucco, Kare-Kare, Miso-Glazed Salmon with Soba Noodles and a Pasta station. Not to be missed was the carving station featuring succulent Cochinillo and a perfectly medium-rare rack of lamb. Of course, there was always room for dessert, which included a “naked” cake -- a banana cake with a thin layer of icing adorned with edible flowers -- a petite Berries and Cream Pavlova, and small pastries from Joel’s Place.
Crickette Tantoco, president of Nena’s Sanctuary, was joined by her husband Donnie Tantoco in thanking everyone for the warm reception to LakeHall and for making it a central part of their celebrations. They also spoke about how Nena’s Sanctuary and the soon-to-open Rico’s Café are a tribute to Nena and Rico Tantoco’s lasting legacy as business leaders and society figures.
Making this anniversary fête even more special was their collaboration with creative and culinary partners, turning it into a truly delicious affair. Stylish elements were provided by The Tree of Thanks and Giving, designed by the “Martha Stewart of the Philippines,” Nena Tantoco, event design studio Spruce and the design and styling team of Moss Manila. Specialty cocktails were served by Fun Cocktails PH, while Pilgrim’s Coffee Shop ensured everyone got their caffeine fix.
The anniversary of Lakehall at Nena’s Sanctuary also marked the official launch of Lakehall Banquet. This bespoke service offers exclusive in-house catering and styling tailored to fulfill the client’s every wish for their special day. Chef Erika is also hands-on when it comes to crafting the perfect menu, featuring contemporary Asian and Western cuisines. In fact, the anniversary event gave guests a glimpse of what it would be like to have Lakehall Banquet handle one of life’s milestone events. With Lakehall Banquet in charge, the experience will be as seamless as possible.
It may have been a rainy Sunday morning on the drive into Nena’s Sanctuary, but it soon gave way to a cool breeze and lush green fields all around. As Lakehall emerged through the clearing, there was something about it that made one feel like this is a place where beautiful memories are celebrated and made. And that is what truly matters anyway.