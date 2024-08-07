Lakehall at Nena’s sanctuary: Making memories in beautiful spaces

In celebration of LakeHall’s first anniversary, special guests, clients and members of the press were treated to an elegant Sunday lunch, complete with mimosas, small bites and sweet cakes. The chefs, led by chef Erika Ordoveza, pulled out all the stops to prepare a scrumptious feast. Refreshing glasses of Tanglad iced tea, kiwi juice and lemonade were the perfect complements to Truffle Dumplings and Squid Ink Arancini. The afternoon’s spread also included traditional favorites like rustic Osso Bucco, Kare-Kare, Miso-Glazed Salmon with Soba Noodles and a Pasta station. Not to be missed was the carving station featuring succulent Cochinillo and a perfectly medium-rare rack of lamb. Of course, there was always room for dessert, which included a “naked” cake -- a banana cake with a thin layer of icing adorned with edible flowers -- a petite Berries and Cream Pavlova, and small pastries from Joel’s Place.

Crickette Tantoco, president of Nena’s Sanctuary, was joined by her husband Donnie Tantoco in thanking everyone for the warm reception to LakeHall and for making it a central part of their celebrations. They also spoke about how Nena’s Sanctuary and the soon-to-open Rico’s Café are a tribute to Nena and Rico Tantoco’s lasting legacy as business leaders and society figures.