Lacuna joins Lakas-CMD

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna on Tuesday took her oath signifying her joining the national party Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (CMD) headed by House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

Lacuna, who is also the current president of the local party “Asenso Manilenyo,” said joining the currently biggest political party in Congress and the country will certainly boost the programs her administration has lined up for Manila residents.

“I am grateful for the trust they gave and for accepting me as a new member of the Lakas party under the leadership of House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez. I look forward to meaningful projects and programs that we can work for the City of Manila that will benefit every Manileño,” the lady mayor added.

Five of Manila’s six congressmen — Joel R. Chua, Bienvenido Abante Jr., Rolando Valeriano, Irwin Tieng and Edward Maceda — stood witness along with Vice Mayor Yul Servo as Lacuna took her oath as the newest Lakas member with no less than Romualdez himself administering the oath in his capacity as Lakas president.

Also present during the simple rites held at the Social Hall of the Speaker’s Office in the House of Representatives Tuesday afternoon were Asenso Manilenyo councilors.

For his part, Romualdez warmly welcomed Lacuna to the fold of Lakas-CMD, saying the party is honored to have Lacuna.

He also expressed confidence that the lady mayor “would provide significant contributions in upholding the principles and objectives of Lakas-CMD, reinforcing the party’s dedication to serving the Filipino people.”

Romualdez also cited Lacuna’s leadership, experience, and commitment to serve her constituents and “greatly enhance our collective efforts to support the Agenda for Prosperity of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and his vision for ‘Bagong Pilipinas.’”