Kidnapped Vietnamese woman rescued

Authorities on Wednesday disclosed that a Vietnamese woman was rescued while three Chinese nationals arrested after a kidnapping incident at a residential resort in Barangay Tambo in Parañaque City.

Police identified the as “Lang,” who was safely recovered from the suspects identified as alias Jun, alias Hao and alias Zhang.

Initial reports said that the operation began after the resort’s security personnel reported the kidnapping to police. Officers found the victim and arrested the suspects in a condo unit.

Seized during the operation were a Taurus 9mm pistol, a C2 P-07 9mm caliber pistol, a North American Ans Black Widow 22 Magnum revolver, various ammunition, about P236,000 in cash, several electronic devices, two passports, a set of fake license plates, a Ford Ranger, suspected ecstasy tablets, and suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu.

The victim told police she was a money exchanger who was contacted by Zhang to exchange Vietnamese dong for Philippine pesos.

When she arrived at the meeting place, she was held captive by the suspects, who threatened her with death and stole her money, jewelry, and cellphone.

The victim was eventually brought to the resort where she was held and abused until she escaped and sought help from security personnel.

The suspects face charges of robbery, grave coercion, illegal detention, and violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act and the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.