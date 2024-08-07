Kidnap-slay ruling reversal hailed

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” C. Remulla hailed the Department of Justice’s (DoJ) unwavering determination and perseverance in its pursuit for justice in every case it handles.

Remulla’s remark was made after the Court of Appeals (CA) reversed the decision of the Angeles City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 60 which acquitted former P/Supt. Rafael P. Dumlao III, the identified mastermind in the abduction-slay of South Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo in 2016.

Other co-accused in the case along with Dumlao are SPO3 Ricky Sta. Isabel, SPO4 Roy Villegas, Jerry Omlang and Gerardo Santiago.

The group also kidnapped Jee’s househelper Marisa Morquicho and carnapped Jee’s vehicle in the process of committing the crime.

The CA said, the prosecution was able to provide concrete proof of Dumlao’s involvement in the whole criminal design but the lower court made a grave abuse of discretion by misapprehending the facts of the case.

“Aside from erring in brushing aside the circumstantial evidence presented by the prosecution that is sufficient by itself to support a judgment of conviction, the RTC deliberately turned a blind eye to the overwhelming circumstantial evidence available that could have galvanized Dumlao’s culpability,” the decision stated.

It said, “The RTC gravely abused its discretion in acquitting Dumlao when it confined itself only to the testimonies of Villegas and Baldovino, yet grossly misapprehended the circumstantial evidence gathered therefrom and totally disregarded the positive straightforward testimonies of Omlang and Sta. Isabel that amount to a mistrial as it deemed worthless a material and evidence on record that proved beyond reasonable doubt Dumlao’s active participation in the commission of the crimes.”

Remulla extended his heartfelt appreciation to Deputy State Prosecutor Olivia Laroza-Torrevillas, Senior Assistant State Prosecutors Ethel Rea G. Suril and Pedro C. Navera for their zealousness to give justice to the victims and their families.