Ilocos solon seeks House members’ term extension

A lawmaker on Wednesday has filed Resolution of Both Houses 8 that seeks to extend the term of members of the House of Representatives to a five-year term with one re-election.

In a statement, Ilocos Norte Second District Representative Angelo Barba explained that the proposed measure will redound to the benefit of the public.

“Limiting the term of House Members to two consecutive five-year terms can significantly enhance legislative stability and continuity,” Barba said.

“By reducing the frequency of elections, representatives can dedicate ample focus on implementing more effective, long-term policies. This approach also offers substantial cost savings in the long run due to reduced election expenses,” he added.

He also stressed that the RBH 8 primarily promotes continuity in legislative projects, enhances legislative consistency and reduces electoral disruptions and associated costs.

“It is crucial to establish robust mechanisms to maintain accountability and responsiveness to the electorate. By balancing legislative efficiency with democratic principles, this reform can strengthen the House’s capacity to better serve the public interest,” Barba said.

“We have been aiming to push for this amendment since 2019, and will continue to do so to gain support from our co-legislators in the House of Representatives,” he added.

The current term runs for three years and members of the House can serve up to three consecutive terms, as specified in Article VI, Section 7 of the 1987 Constitution.