Illegal fishing explosives seized in Zambo

Several homemade explosives and other equipment illegally used for blast fishing were seized in Zamboanga City.

This happened after a successful maritime operation by the Joint Task Force POSEIDON, 1st Zamboanga City Mobile Force Company and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Region IX on 6 August, according to Naval Forces Western Mindanao Public Affairs Officer Lt. Chester Ross Cabaltera on Wednesday.

Cabaltera said the operating team, aboard two inflatable boats, were patrolling the waters near Barangay Mariki, Zamboanga City around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday when they noticed the dubious presence of a motorized boat in the area.

“They acted on reports of motorized boats carrying illegal explosives for fishing. One boat with three people managed to escape to the shoreline, but another boat with the explosives was left behind and secured by the team,” he said.

The operating team recovered and confiscated 46 bottles/containers of homemade explosives, 50 commercial blasting caps, 8 meters of timing fuse, and a white motorized boat in the area.

Meanwhile, the Naval Special Operations Unit 6 Explosive Ordnance Disposal team handled the seized items.

The captured boat was taken to Ensign Majini Pier, Naval Station Romulo Espaldon for further inspection.

“By 6 p.m., the items were safely delivered to EMP, NSRE, where the Zamboanga City Police Station 8 and the Philippine National Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (PNP-EOD) team inspected and documented them,” Cabaltera said.

Further, the explosives and equipment were handed over to PNP-EOD for proper disposal.

“This operation highlights the ongoing dedication of our maritime law enforcement agencies to stopping illegal fishing and protecting our coastal communities,” he added.