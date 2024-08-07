Gov’t wants Yulo input on Phl sports

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday that he plans to discuss with Paris Olympics double gold medalist Carlos Yulo the potential measures to increase the country’s medal haul in future international competitions.

In a media interview in Pampanga, Marcos explained that the government is keen on providing further support to enhance the country’s Olympic medal count.

“He deserves everything that anybody is willing to give him,” Marcos said of Yulo, who made his mark as the first Filipino Olympian to bag two gold medals in 100 years of Philippine sports history.

“But I think that’s a more significant effort, and that’s why I will ask Caloy Yulo what he thinks the government can still do to increase the number of our medalists,” he added.

The President also cited Yulo’s expertise and experience as a world-renowned gymnast as invaluable in identifying areas where the government can improve its support for athletes.

“He has been through all of that. He went to the Tokyo Olympics. He has now won his two gold medals in the Paris Olympics, so whatever else we can do,” Marcos said.

In other developments, Century Properties Group’s PHirst is giving the double gold medalist Olympian a house and lot package.

“On behalf of PHirst and the entire Century Properties Group, we extend our sincerest gratitude and heartfelt congratulations to Carlos Yulo for his historic double gold in the Olympics, bringing pride to the Philippines,” said CPG executive chairperson Anbassador Jose E.B. Antonio.

“We also extend our congratulations to Cynthia Carreon, President of the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines for the stewardship and guidance of Carlos Yulo all through the years,” he added.

For his part, Ricky Celis, president of PHirst Park Homes, Inc. and Century PHirst Corporation, said CPG is presenting Yulo a house and lot at its PHirst Editions Batulao project in Nasugbu, Batangas.

The single attached home, coincidentally named Charles — translating to Carlos in Spanish — is valued at P6 million.

“We at PHirst celebrate Yulo’s triumph. His story represents the journey of every Filipino toward their dreams. We are honored to offer Carlos a ‘home of many firsts’ and wish him continued success as he pursues his dreams and creates more memorable moments both on a professional and personal level,” Celis said.