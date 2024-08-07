Recently, I heard the audiobook of “The Mountain is You” by Brianna Wiest and, to be honest, it was like a breath of fresh air.

The book is shifting new perspectives on seeing things differently instead of focusing on current problems. It is like being given a problem but at the same time welcoming it with open arms because you know that you are going to learn from it.

It is seeing your failure as a chance to improve yourself and a sign that you should be grateful because you now have a chance to reach your maximum potential. True enough, life is working in our favor even if sometimes we are faced with adversities and challenges. The blessings may not be wrapped with a golden ribbon but definitely it is something we can still be thankful for.

Speaking of golden, yes, congratulations to Carlos Edriel Yulo, our golden boy of the Paris Olympics 2024. While everyone else is expressing their congratulatory messages for our two-time Olympic gold medalist, Carlos’ family and lover problems is now the hot topic of the public due to their unresolved internal matters.

Imagine winning two gold medals but ending up having to answer the usual “Marites” questions surrounding his family and lover. I might say: “Not today, Satan, I’m still enjoying my victory I’ve trained my whole life for,” but then I am not the golden boy and I am in no position to make comments.

My point is that we should be focusing more on the golden opportunity this golden boy brought to the country. We’re talking about two Olympic gold medals here, the first time for the Philippines and for Southeast Asia. Boom! That should be the headlines, come on.

The sacrifices, late night work, persistence, struggle, and unmatched discipline of Yulo were the foundation of the victory that we are all experiencing now as Filipinos with heads held high because of the two gold medals for the Philippines.

I remember an interview of the 12-year-old boy back then who just wanted to win in the Palarong Pambansa when he said: “Sa susunod na Palaro, sana po maging champion ako (In the next Palaro I hope to be champion).” Look at him now.

Persistence — a true spirit of a budding champion at a young age. Sometimes the longer it takes to happen, the more you’ll appreciate it when it finally does. Will it be easy? No. Will it be worth it? Absolutely! As they say, the best view comes after the hardest climb.

But you know what agency is also celebrating a golden opportunity? It is the Philippine Ports Authority under the leadership of general manager Jay Santiago. PPA takes pride in commemorating five decades of dedicated service in facilitating maritime connectivity across the Philippine islands and to the world, even making history with its highest dividend remittance in 2023 amounting to P5.06 billion, contributing to economic growth, and placing fourth among the top GOCC contributors in the country every year consistently.

This commitment to excellence has been recognized on the global stage, with the Philippines receiving prestigious awards such as “Best Cruise Destination in Asia 2023” from the latest World Cruise Awards. This strategic investment not only caters to the increasing number of international cruise liners but also enhances the overall travel experience for tourists. The expansion and modernization of ports are pivotal in positioning the Philippines as a premier cruise destination in Southeast Asia.

Congratulations, PPA, for the golden years and congratulations to our golden boy, Carlos Yulo, for bringing home the bacon. May this golden opportunity also shed light on the transport industry, particularly sea travel, and on the golden economic potential of the Philippines — for we are all in the same boat.