Go pursuing better job opportunities for Pinoys

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go expressed his strong support for students of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) program during the release of their allowance and training certificates in Marikina City last Saturday, 3 August.

In a video message, Go highlighted the critical role of technical education in fostering a resilient and competitive workforce.

“Empowering our youth through skills development is vital for achieving sustainable and economic growth. These programs represent not just tools but investments in your future,” he declared.

Known as “Mr. Malasakit” for his compassionate service, Go filed Senate Bill No. 2115, which aims to institutionalize Technical and Vocational Education and Training as well as livelihood programs for rehabilitated drug dependents.

The program under the bill will focus on competitive and employable skills that can be acquired and developed by rehabilitated drug dependents to enhance their ability to find gainful employment and entrepreneurial livelihood opportunities.

He also highlighted the transformative impact of TESDA programs, noting that they serve as a pathway for many individuals to achieve financial stability and professional growth.

“TESDA is instrumental in honing the skills of our fellow Filipinos, providing them with the tools they need to seize livelihood opportunities,” Go said.

In a related development, Go facilitated a financial grant in partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission to support Filipino

para-athletes participating in the upcoming 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. The grant was personally handed over to the athletes and their coaches at the Senate on Tuesday, 6 August.

Meanwhile, during the Senate plenary last Tuesday, Go, continuing his longstanding advocacy, sponsoring several local hospital bills aimed at addressing the urgent needs of certain localities when it comes to healthcare.