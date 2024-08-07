Giant Lanterns sustain luster

Defending champion Pampanga extended its hot run while Manila and Davao also jumped forward in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Sixth Season elimination round on Tuesday at the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila.

The Giant Lanterns dumped the Imus Agimat, 136-75, for their 20th straight win after an initial loss, keeping the pace in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

Not to be outdone, the Manila SV Batang Sampaloc subdued the Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters, 86-76, while the Davao Occidental Tigers routed the Marikina Shoemasters, 90-78.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Justine Baltazar sparkled for Pampanga anew with 24 points and 14 rebounds, overshadowing Renz Alcoriza’s 20 points, three rebounds and two blocks effort.

Other Giant Lanterns who shone were Brandon Ramirez with 16 points, five rebounds and three steals, Jeff Viernes with 14 points, five assists and two steals, and Kurt Reyson with 13 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals.

With Baltazar dominant, Pampanga ruled the boards, 68-42, and converted this edge to 36 more points inside the paint (72-36) than Imus.

The also-ran Imus Agimat, who tumbled to 1-20, got 18 points, six rebounds and six assists from Richard Albo, 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals from Jameson Hiro, and 13 points each from Nemesis Dela Cruz and Carlo De Chavez.

Like Pampanga, Manila also showed its depth against Batangas.

Crack guard Enzo Navarro led six Stars in double figures as Manila climbed to a 15-5 card.

Navarro posted 17 points, seven assists and four rebounds, followed by seven-footer Greg Slaughter with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Tonino Gonzaga, Jimboy Pasturan and Jan Jamon contributed 11 points each while Joshua Torralba chipped in 10 for Manila.