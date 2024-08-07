From a podium finish win to familial drama

In response to Carlo Yulo's recent Tiktok video, a press conference was held by his mother, Angelica Yulo with the help of Atty. Raymond Fortun, today, 7 August 2024, at the Manila hotel.

Atty. Fortun reached out to Angelica Yulo to help clarify the speculations about the feud between her and son, two-time Olympic gold medalist, Carlos Yulo. He sympathizes with the online backlash Angelica Yulo is receiving and wanted to provide a platform for her to explain her side of the story.

Angelica Yulo apologized to her son and to the Filipino people for her comments in her previous interviews. She added, “I am tired and sleepless from watching him, and I cannot sleep because of happiness even after his turn in the Olympics”.

Prior to Angelica Yulo’s apology at the press conference, Carlos Yulo mentioned that he has already forgiven her.

"Ma, my message to you is for you to heal and move on. I have forgiven you a long time ago. I pray that you are always safe and living a good life. Let's end this and instead celebrate the hardwork and sacrifice of all the Filipino athletes." Carlos Yulo said on his trending video statement, with girlfriend, Chloe San Jose, on 6 August 2024.

According to Angelica Yulo, “I am speaking now to put the issue to rest."

In the end, both parties have the same request, for their family affairs not to overshadow the joy from Carlos Yulo's double gold medal win at the Olympics.