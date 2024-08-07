Former PACC head pushes ‘ConCon’

Former Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) chairperson Greco Belgica on Wednesday called for a Constitutional Convention to address the country’s problems, including corruption and inequality.

In a statement, Belgica said the current Constitution grants too much power to government officials, leading to corruption and cited his experience as a former city councilor, saying he witnessed firsthand how contracts were rigged to favor those with political connections.

The former PACC chief also pointed to the recent floods as evidence of government inefficiency and corruption.

Despite the government claiming to have completed 5,500 flood control projects, Belgica said the quality of these projects was compromised due to corruption.

“It appears that God has shown such defects in the flood control projects with the recent Super typhoon “Carina” and the Southwest monsoon or habagat which caused massive floodings, landslide and soil erosion and damage to agricultural crops and infrastructures,” Belgica said.

He also believes a Constitutional Convention can address issues such as land reform and economic opportunities by removing restrictions in the 1987 Constitution and proposed a gathering of representatives from local governments, religious groups, and other sectors to draft amendments.

“Before, we had one dictator with full power on a single man, but now, we have many leaders, who seem to have all the money and power. Political power will always redound to economic power,” Belgica said.

The former official acknowledged that a constitutional convention would spark debates but emphasized the need for open discussions about potential changes to the charter.