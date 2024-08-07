Enchanted Kingdom supports Brigada Eskwela

Philippine world-class theme park Enchanted Kingdom turned over two kindergarten classrooms to the Southville Elementary School in Santa Rosa on 26 July in support of the 2024 Brigada Eskwela of the Department of Education.

This is the 10th year that Enchanted Kingdom is supporting the DepEd program in fulfillment of the theme park’s advocacy of promoting a fun, unique, and healthy learning environment for students. The theme park's maintenance personnel and visual artists repaired, upgraded, and repainted the turned-over classrooms.

The Brigada Eskwela is a nationwide school maintenance program that engages all education stakeholders to contribute their time, efforts, and resources in ensuring all public schools are all set in time for class opening. This year’s theme is “Bayanihan Para sa Matatag na Paaralan.”

Chairman and CEO of Enchanted Kingdom, Mario O. Mamon, reaffirmed the theme park's steadfast support for DepEd’s Balik Eskwela program and expressed his desire to expand the reach of its initiative beyond the city of Santa Rosa as well as the province of Laguna.

“What we have been doing here at Brigada Eskwela is more than just repainting walls. We are bringing the magical experience of Enchanted Kingdom to our dear students through our colorful murals. And of course, we have decorated the walls with our five core values that we would like to impart to them while they are still young,” he added.

Mamon continued that he is glad to have the opportunity to share Enchanted Kingdom’s core values of love of God, respect, integrity, loyalty and innovativeness to the students, and encourage them to put it into practice.

The turnover ceremony was graced by no less than Santa Rosa City Vice Mayor Arnold Arcillas, as well as Southville Elementary School Head Teacher II Maria Marlene Furio, DepEd Santa Rosa Senior Education Program Specialist Jayson Sagaysay, Cluster III Public Schools District Supervisor (PSDS) Soledad Baylon, School Parent-Teacher Association (SPTA) President Aileen Cielos, Barangay Caingin Captain Edwin Servo, teachers, parents, and students.