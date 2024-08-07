‘Encantadia’ returns for free viewing this month

GMA Network’s iconic fantasy drama series Encantadia will be available on Viu Philippines starting 12 August.

The popular and beloved 2016 series stars Kapuso Primetime Queen Marian Rivera as Ynang Reyna Mine-a, Glaiza de Castro as Pirena, Sanya Lopez as Danaya, Gabbi Garcia as Alena and Kylie Padilla as Amihan, together with John Arcilla as Hagorn.

The series is set in the magical world of Encantadia. Here, four royal sisters, called Sang’gres, guard gemstones that ensure peace and harmony throughout the Kingdom of Lireo. Each Sang’gre protects and controls a gemstone of fire, air, water and earth.

Though the sisters have a strong bond, one of them will eventually be the leader of the kingdom. Pirena, as the eldest, is expected to rule one day, but her ambition and hunger for power worries their mother, Ynang Reyna Mine-a.

Conflict arises, and peace is shattered when Pirena’s biological father, Hagorn, the evil king of Hathoria known for his dark magic, decides to use the four gemstones to conquer Encantadia.

With Encantadia coming to Viu Philippines, fans can enjoy the series again, and a new generation can start binge-watching. Plus, the best part is it’s available for free on Viu Philippines.