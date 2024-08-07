Embryo found in NAIA T1 restroom

The Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) reported that an embryo was discovered at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 East Departure Restroom.

On the afternoon of 6 August, a cleaning attendant found a blood-soaked napkin tissue in a garbage can in one of the female restrooms at Terminal 1. Further inspection revealed a human embryo wrapped in the tissue. The attendant immediately reported the incident to airport authorities.

The MIAA Airport Police Department (MIAA-APD) and the MIAA Medical Team responded promptly. Dr. Donita Arnesto of the MIAA Medical Team confirmed that it was indeed an embryo and it was one month old.

The remains were transferred to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Police Station 1 (NAIA PS 1) for investigation. The Philippine National Police Scene of Crime Operatives (PNP SOCO) is also conducting a forensic investigation.

NAIA Police Station 1, the Airport Police Department, and Sub Station 8 are collaborating to identify and locate the mother.