DTI and FDCP sign partnership for Young Creatives’ screenwriting

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), as the lead implementing agency of the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act (PCIDA), also known as Republic Act 11904, is committed to fostering the growth and development of the creative industries in the country. In 2023, the DTI launched the “Lunsod Lunsad” project to recognize the potential of creative sectors in local communities with the theme “A Call for Creative Proposals towards Building Creative Cities.”

This year, DTI called for a new set of proposals with the theme “Boosting Competitive and Creative Cities” and received numerous submissions from participating cities nationwide. These proposals underwent a thorough review by the DTI Review Committee.

Joey Reyes, Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) chairman and noted film maker and screen writer, explained the new platform for promising creatives.

“This project was started by Senator Imee Marcos. One part is scriptwriting and filmmaking, which is where the FDCP comes in because that’s our territory. But there’s more, including songwriting and animation,” Reyes said.

The Young Creatives Challenge, another program of the DTI that promotes the Philippine Creative Industries, is also supported by Senator Marcos. This project aims to identify and promote young talents in the fields of songwriting, screenwriting, playwriting, graphic novels, animation, game development and online content creation by providing them with a platform for recognition and development. With the first season of YC2 now ended, the finalists will participate in Post-Competition Support Programs led by the DTI, with support from other government agencies.

The “Lunsod Lunsad” and YC2 are projects that fall under the Malikhaing Pinoy Program (MPP) of DTI that embody the program’s mission to cultivate a dynamic and thriving creative sector that contributes significantly to the nation’s economic and cultural development.

The event

The 2024 Lunsod Lunsad Awarding Ceremony will officially recognize the cities selected to receive funding support for their creative proposals. This marks the beginning of the implementation phase for their projects, setting the stage for transformative socio-economic and cultural impacts in the respective cities.

On the other hand, the DTI x FDCP Ceremonial Signing will provide production assistance to Short Film Awardees from the Screenwriting Category. Through this partnership, the FDCP will provide financial grants to the finalists, which includes mentorship from industry professionals, workshops, networking opportunities and support in developing a deeper understanding of the industry.