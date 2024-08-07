Dolce & Gabbana's latest luxury item: A $100 perfume for your pooch

Italian fashion powerhouse Dolce & Gabbana has unveiled its latest luxury offering: a dog perfume called Fefé. Priced at a cool $99 (€99), this canine cologne is named after co-founder Domenico Dolce's beloved poodle and marks the brand's foray into the booming pet care industry.

Fefé isn't your average doggy deodorant. Housed in a sleek green bottle adorned with a 24-carat gold-plated paw print, this alcohol-free fragrance boasts notes of ylang-ylang, musk, and sandalwood. Dolce & Gabbana claims the scent has been vetted for animal safety, following a "Safe Pet Cosmetics" protocol. However, not everyone is convinced that Fido needs a designer scent. Veterinarian Federico Coccía warns that masking a dog's natural odor could interfere with their "superpower" sense of smell and potentially hide symptoms of health issues.

Despite the skepticism, Dolce & Gabbana is betting big on the growing pet luxury market. With the global pet care industry expected to reach $500 billion by 2030, Fefé represents a strategic move into a lucrative new sector. "The market has reacted well; everyone went crazy at the announcement," co-founder Stefano Gabbana told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. Whether Fefé becomes the must-have accessory for pampered pooches or a passing fad remains to be seen, but one thing's certain: the world of pet care just got a whole lot more glamorous.

(Sources: Associated Press, Fortune, CBS News)