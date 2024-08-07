Depleted Lady Bulldogs shine, escape Lady Knights

The National University (NU) turned back Letran College, 25-23, 25-21, 23-25, 25-11, to kickstart its campaign in the 2024 V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge at the Paco Arena in Manila on Wednesday.

Kaye Bombita and Myrtle Escanlar led the charge for the Lady Bulldogs, whose young core showed great potential and promise despite the absence of key players Bella Belen, Alyssa Solomon and Arah Panique, who are currently competing with Alas Pilipinas Women in the ongoing SEA V.League tournament.

“We still need maturity, especially with the rookies and less experienced players, so this win is a big boost for the team and their confidence,” NU assistant coach Karl Dimaculangan said.

Bombita posted a game-high 19 points on 14 attacks, three aces, and two blocks, while Escanlar contributed 16 markers on 15 attacks and two aces.

The Lady Bulldogs rebounded strongly from a tough third set setback, padding a seven-point lead (12-5) to a 14-point advantage (24-10) on a 12-5 blitz to secure the victory.

NU’s efforts to fight back from six points down in the third set went in vain as reigning National Collegiate Athletic Association Freshman of the Year Gia Maquilang came through with back-to-back hits, spoiling the Lady Bulldogs’ sweep bid and extending the match.

Earlier, NU struggled past Letran in the opening frame, which was close throughout, but relied on its power to produce 15 spikes, four more than its rival, to seize the early edge. The Lady Bulldogs then overcame an erratic game in the second set, marred by 11 miscues, to pull through over the Intramuros-based squad after a crosscourt hit and a through-the-block attack by Escanlar.

“There are still many adjustments and improvements needed, especially on the verge of last year with players like Bella and Aly being senior players,” Dimaculangan added.

“They need to get used to stepping up in games.”

The Lady Bulldogs will next face the 1-1 University of the East Lady Warriors on 14 August while the Lady Knights will square off against the College of Saint Benilde in a rematch of last season’s NCAA finals on 18 August.