Deactivated voters reach 5.2M

The number of deactivated voters has breached 5.2 million, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Based on the latest Comelec data, a total of 5,269,292 voters have been deactivated.

Of the figure, 5,264,521 failed to vote in two successive elections; 3,730 were excluded based on court orders; and 1,003 failed to have themselves validated.

Meanwhile, 33 voters had been sentenced to imprisonment of not less than one year.

Four lost their Filipino citizenship and one was found to have committed a crime involving disloyalty to the government or a crime against national security.

Moreover, the poll body deleted a total of 579,720 voters due to death, record transfers, double or multiple registrations, applications for absentee overseas voting, and double entries.

As of 3 August, the number of registered voters for the 2025 polls reached 65 million. Based on 77.35 percent of the Quarterly Progress Reports submitted, there are a total of 65,943,899 registered voters.

Eligible Filipinos have until 30 September to register to vote.

New voters reach 5M

The number of new voters has breached the five-million mark, based on the Comelec’s latest data.

According to the poll body’s 3 August data, a total of 5,011,815 new voters had registered for the 2025 polls.

Female voters continued to outnumber male voters at 2,590,813 and 2,421,002, respectively.

Calabarzon has the highest number of new registrants with 833,812.

The region is followed by the National Capital Region with 669,372 and Central Luzon with 575,841.

The Cordillera Administrative Region has the lowest number of new registrants with only 67,738.

Meanwhile, 7,620 individuals registered at the Comelec main office.

Registration can be done at Comelec offices, satellite sites, or malls hosting the Register Anywhere Program (RAP).

The RAP aims to speed up the registration process, with around 170 malls participating. Registration at RAP sites will be until 31 August.

Eligible voters must be 18 years old by 12 May 2025, residents of the Philippines for at least one year, and residents of the area where they plan to vote for at least six months before the election.