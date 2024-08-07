COPING WITH FLOODING

LOOK: Residents of Masantol, Pampanga have adapted to frequent flooding caused by altered waterways, fishponds that impede water flow, and land subsidence exacerbated by volcanic lahars from Mount Pinatubo. Modern development in flood-prone areas without adequate flood mitigation has increased the risk, while climate change has disrupted the historical cycles of flood and drought. To address these issues, President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. inaugurated the Integrated Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Adaptation Measure in Pampanga Bay, funded by P7.57 billion from South Korea, which aims to improve flood resilience with extensive river network improvements and new infrastructure. Further infrastructure development and disaster risk reduction efforts are planned to enhance regional flood control. YUMMIE DINGDING

