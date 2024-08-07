Ceniza’s medal hopes vanish in thin air

John Ceniza was shown the door early in the 61 kilogram class weightlifting competitions late Wednesday in the Paris Olympics.

The Filipino lifter was given the “No Lift” tab while attempting to do 125 kilograms. In three tries, sending him crashing out of the competitions.

He was classified as DNF (did not finish).

Ceniza had lifted 131 kilograms in the past and it was a surprise that the Cebu City bet was unable to get the job done in his Olympic debut.

Ceniza, 26, earned the Paris slot last April after placing fourth in the IWF World Cup in Thailand after a total lift of 300 kilograms following a 132 kg snatch and 168 kg in the clean and jerk.

The 2024 edition of the Summer Games is Ceniza’s first after competing four times in the world championships in Thailand, Uzbekistan, Colombia and Saudi Arabia.

A resident of Barangay Pasil in Cebu City,

Ceniza also competed twice in the IWF World Cup and three times in the Asian championships.

In the biennial Southeast Asian Games, he placed runnerup two times.

Ceniza is one of three lifters who qualified for the Olympics after Vanessa Sarno and Elreen Ando, who also comes from the Queen City of the South.

Ando sees action in the 59 kg category while Sarno, who hails from Bohol, campaigns in the 71 kg class.

Weightlifting chief Monico Puentevella feels the three are out to gain valuable experience in Paris as they are programmed to be solid gold medal bets when Los Angeles hosts the Games in 2028.

Weightlifting was the source of the Philippines’ first Olympic gold when Hidilyn Diaz delivered big time in the rescheduled Tokyo Games in 2021.

Diaz tried to make the Paris grade but she fell short of meeting the standard.

The Philippines’ two gold medals were won by gymnast Carlos Yulo, who ruled the floor exercise and the vault over the weekend.

A bronze was added by female puncher Aira Villegas, whose advance was checked when she lost in the semis.’

Still in the running for the gold are female fighter Nesthy Petecio, who fights in the semis early Thursday and the golfing tandem of Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina.

Even if the remaining bets falter, the Philippines would still end up posting its most impressive Olympic campaign since there was only one gold won in Tokyo.